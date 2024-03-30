Man charged after ‘sexual assault’ of 70-year-old woman near park By Press Association March 30 2024, 9:22 am March 30 2024, 9:22 am Share Man charged after ‘sexual assault’ of 70-year-old woman near park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6418001/man-charged-after-sexual-assault-of-70-year-old-woman-near-park/ Copy Link Police said a man has been arrested (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been charged following an alleged sexual assault on a 70-year-old woman as she was walking near a park in East Dunbartonshire. The incident is said to have taken place near Colquhoun Park in Bearsden on Friday March 22. Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Saturday.