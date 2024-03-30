Man charged after ‘sexual assault’ of 70-year-old woman near park

A man has been charged following an alleged sexual assault on a 70-year-old woman as she was walking near a park in East Dunbartonshire.

The incident is said to have taken place near Colquhoun Park in Bearsden on Friday March 22.

Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Saturday.