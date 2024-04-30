Car passenger, 20, dies in West Lothian crash

A 20-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle car crash.

At around 8.35pm on Monday, emergency services responded to the collision involving a black Audi S1 at Auldhill Road, Linlithgow, West Lothian.

The 20-year-old passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and has since been released.

Police are asking for any information that could be useful while an investigation is under way.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We would appeal for any motorists who were in the area around the time of the collision, particularly with dashcam footage, to please get in touch with any information which could be of significance to our enquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3583 of 29 April.”