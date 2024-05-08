Man’s body found in harbour

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the water in Kirkwall harbour on Orkney.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.40am on Wednesday and they remain in attendance while inquiries are ongoing.

The identity of the man is yet to be established.

There was some disruption to Orkney Ferries sailings following the discovery due to the police investigation taking place in the harbour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40am on Wednesday May 8, the body of a man was discovered in the water at Kirkwall harbour, Orkney.

“Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”