Man charged after van driven wrong way on dual-carriageway bridge

A man has been charged in connection with a dangerous driving incident in which a van drove into oncoming traffic before reversing into a car.

Police Scotland said the incident happened on the Kessock Bridge in Inverness at around 6.50pm on Wednesday.

The force said they received several calls about a van driving into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the A9 dual-carriageway and then being seen to “purposefully reverse” into a white Renault Clio.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The van is described as a white Man box van with grey side curtains.

Officers attended and closed the road as a precaution.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in due course.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said on Thursday: “We’d like to thank all the motorists that got in touch with us last night and informed us about the ongoing incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we would be keen to review any dashcam footage that may have captured the white van between 6.40pm and 7.15pm on Wednesday evening.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3302 of May 8.