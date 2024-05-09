Man, 28, arrested as police discovered six-figure drug supply By Press Association May 9 2024, 10:47 am May 9 2024, 10:47 am Share Man, 28, arrested as police discovered six-figure drug supply Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6463445/man-28-arrested-as-police-discovered-six-figure-drug-supply/ Copy Link A 28-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered a drug stash worth six figures in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) A 28-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered a drug stash worth six figures. On Wednesday at around 9am, officers discovered a stockpile of what is believed to be cannabis while conducting a search warrant at an address on Broomhall Place North, Edinburgh. The overall quantity of drugs is estimated to be worth £303,000. A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drug supply. He will appear in court on Thursday and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.