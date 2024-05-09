Man, 28, arrested as police discovered six-figure drug supply

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered a drug stash worth six figures.

On Wednesday at around 9am, officers discovered a stockpile of what is believed to be cannabis while conducting a search warrant at an address on Broomhall Place North, Edinburgh.

The overall quantity of drugs is estimated to be worth £303,000.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drug supply.

He will appear in court on Thursday and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.