Motorcyclist, 77, dies in road crash in Argyll

A 77-year-old motorcyclist has died in a road crash in Argyll.

Emergency services attended the scene south of Clachan, Tarbert, after receiving a report of the crash at around 12.05pm on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, police said.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“We would also like to see any dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the rider involved prior to the collision happening.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1392 of May 9 2024.