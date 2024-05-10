Veteran turned Strictly star to host national D-Day commemoration

TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star JJ Chalmers is to host Scotland’s national D-Day commemoration concert, organisers have announced.

The former Royal Marine reservist will host Scotland’s Salute, a night of musical performances and first-person testimony from Scottish D-Day veterans at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on June 6.

After suffering severe injuries to his face, hand and elbow in an IED blast in May 2011, Chalmers won a medal at the 2014 Invictus Games before progressing into TV and radio.

He became a household name in 2020 when he reached the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final.

He said of the commemoration, which marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings: “It is so important that we mark the efforts and sacrifice of June 6 1944 80 years later, particularly as the generation that served there begins to fade.

“It is important to remember. It is not enough that we don’t forget. We must take time to reflect, we must take time to celebrate their efforts and commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“All gave some, some gave all. But what did they give it for? They gave it so that we could have the freedoms and securities that we have today.

“Those efforts from 80 years ago must be remembered, and must be learned from today, so that we can pass them on to future generations so that they may not have to pay the price that many paid 80 years ago today.”

Dr Claire Armstrong OBE, chief executive officer of Legion Scotland, said her organisation was “thrilled” Chalmers was taking part in the event.

JJ Chalmers pictured alongside the Duke of Sussex at the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“We are thrilled to welcome on board this project somebody so dedicated to the cause of remembrance, to the causes of our armed forces community and whose talent as a presenter will help guide our audience through a poignant and celebratory moment in history,” she said.

“Along with our musical acts, as well as other VIP guests that are to be announced, I am looking forward to delivering Scotland’s national commemorative event which marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.”

Scotland’s Salute is a concert produced in partnership by Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland.

It will feature music from The Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland, the Highland and Lowland Bands of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, 2 SCOTS Pipes and Drums, Dunfermline District RBLS Pipes and Drums, and members of the Military Wives Choirs.

The concert will be narrated by the former voice of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Alasdair Hutton, and will feature first-hand testimony of Scottish veterans who fought during D-Day.

Tickets can be purchased through the Usher Hall online tickets platform, with all profits being split equally between Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, who provide direct support to Scotland’s armed forces community.