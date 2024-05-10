Motorcyclist, 77, who died in crash named by police

A 77-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash has been named by police.

Christopher Scott, known to friends and family as Chris, died at around 12.05am on Thursday in the single-vehicle crash on the A83, south of Clachan, Tarbert.

Emergency services attended but Mr Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Archie McGuire previously said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“We would also like to see any dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the rider involved prior to the collision happening.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1392 of May 9 2024.