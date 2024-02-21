Rediscovered Guercino painting to go on public display for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rediscovered Guercino painting to go on public display for first time

By Press Association
Guercino’s painting Moses was rediscovered in France in 2022 (Moretti Gallery/PA)
A newly unearthed 17th-century painting by the artist Guercino is headed for public display for the first time at Waddesdon Manor.

The painting, Moses, depicts the Old Testament figure in a “gesture of praise”, raising his head and hands to connect with God.

It will be revealed alongside four other Guercino paintings, which include King David, the Samian Sibyl, Libyan Sibyl and the Cumaean Sibyl with a Putto.

Guercino's painting King David
The Italian artist Guercino painted King David in 1651 (Waddesdon Image Library/PA)

This is the first time all of these paintings have been together in one location since leaving the artist’s studio in 1651.

Crafted by the Italian painter between 1618 and 1619, Moses was in the possession of a 17th-century Roman Catholic cardinal and his descendants until the 1800s when its whereabouts became unknown.

It is thought the painting may have been relocated to France by art dealers, where it was rediscovered in 2022.

Pippa Shirley, the director of Waddesdon, said: “We are so excited to be able to display this group of paintings in a first for Guercino at Waddesdon, and to put a new acquisition on display also for the first time.

“The arrival of Moses felt irresistible because it appeared just as we were planning this exhibition, with the great painting of King David at its heart.

“Bringing the two together with the group of sibyls creates an incredibly rich context of contrast and comparison, allowing us an insight into the arc of Guercino’s extraordinary career.”

Guercino, The Cumaean Sibyl with a Putto, 1651 © The National Gallery, London
Guercino’s the Cumaean Sibyl with a Putto depicts one of the 12 pagan female seers, who were said to have foretold the coming of Christ (The National Gallery, London/PA)

Born in 1591, Guercino was among the most sought-after Italian painters of his era, enjoying a successful career producing hundreds of artworks under the patronage of popes, foreign courts, and dukes.

He was renowned for his baroque painting style, characterised by dramatic compositions, intense emotions, rich colours, and intricate details.

“The sibyls in particular are emblematic of his work, as he returned to the subject of these mysterious and powerful female seers again and again,” Ms Shirley said.

“I hope that they will create the same fascination for our visitors.

“Because the way in which all of these paintings embody ideas of faith and foresight, power and prophesy and how the past relates to the future is as relevant to us now as it was in the uncertain 17th-century world.

“We are immensely grateful to the National Gallery and His Majesty the King and the Royal Collection for so generously enabling this potent encounter.”

Moses and the four other paintings will be publicly displayed at Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire, from March 20 until October.