Maintenance worker guilty of attempting to murder two colleagues at hospital

By Press Association
Matteo Bottarelli was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and one of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A maintenance worker is facing a lengthy jail term after being convicted of attempting to murder two of his work colleagues in an “unprovoked attack” at a London hospital.

Matteo Bottarelli, 44, had approached one of his colleagues at Central Middlesex Hospital in Park Royal saying “today is your lucky day” before the attack, police said.

Officers were called to the hospital just after 1.18pm on June 21 last year to reports two people had been stabbed.

Two men in their 40s, Gideon Tesfay and Trevor McGuire, were found with “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bottarelli first attempted to attack another male member of staff, Mark Quigley, before attacking Mr Tesfay and Mr McGuire with a pickaxe and a scalpel.

Central Middlesex Hospital stabbing
Police at Central Middlesex Hospital after the stabbings (James Manning/PA)

He was found at home following an urgent search and taken to hospital to be treated for self-inflicted injuries before being charged.

Jurors found him guilty of two counts of attempted murder and one of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent on Wednesday following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty to the lesser offences of wounding Mr Tesfay and Mr McGuire with intent to cause them grievous bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

He also already admitted affray by using or threatening unlawful violence to cause a person to fear for their safety and having an offensive weapon.

The defendant, from Park Royal, was remanded in custody before he is sentenced on April 30.

Detective Constable Jacob Eyres, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “We have worked hard to build a case against Bottarelli, who posed a clear threat to his work colleagues and to public safety.

“Throughout our inquiries we gathered a substantial amount of evidence including detailed accounts from witnesses and victims whose contribution to the investigation was crucial.

“This was an unprovoked attack on people working to help others and it is right that Bottarelli will now face the consequences of his actions.

“I hope that his conviction brings the victims a measure a comfort in knowing that justice has been served. My thoughts are with them.”