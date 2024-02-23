Fertility rate in 2022 fell across most age groups in England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fertility rate in 2022 fell across most age groups in England and Wales

By Press Association
The total fertility rate across England and Wales fell in 2022, according to the latest figures (Alamy/PA)
The total fertility rate across England and Wales fell in 2022, according to the latest figures.

The decrease was driven by women aged 30 to 34, the Office for National Statistics said.

The total fertility rate was 1.49 children per woman in 2022, down from 1.55 in 2021.

Total fertility rate in England & Wales.
(PA Graphics)

The rate has been falling since 2010.

The statistics body said fertility rates decreased overall and in each age group between 2021 and 2022, except for women aged under 20 where the rate increased.

Friday’s publication was the first time the ONS has published total fertility rates for England and Wales in 2022 by area of usual residence of the mother and age-specific fertility rates.

There were 8.7 live births per 1,000 women aged under 20 in 2022, up from 8.3 in 2021.

For women aged between 30 and 34, there were 101.0 live births per 1,000 women in 2021, but this fell to 95.9 in 2022.

The fertility rate is defined as the average number of live children a group of women would have if they experienced the age-specific fertility rates throughout their childbearing life.

Data released last year showed that there had been 605,479 live births in England and Wales in 2022.

This was a 3.1% fall from 624,828 in 2021 and the lowest number since 2002, remaining in line with the recent trend of decreasing live births seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

The ONS said delays in birth registrations because of the coronavirus pandemic affected the cut-off dates for its annual birth registrations datasets for 2020 to 2022.