Queen praised for role in reviving young writers’ competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Queen praised for role in reviving young writers’ competition

By Press Association
The Queen shakes hands with Sir Lenny Henry during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London with finalists, judges and celebrity readers, to celebrate the final of the BBC’s creative writing competition, 500 Words (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen shakes hands with Sir Lenny Henry during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London with finalists, judges and celebrity readers, to celebrate the final of the BBC’s creative writing competition, 500 Words (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen was hailed at a Buckingham Palace awards ceremony for helping to revive a national writing competition which celebrates young talent.

Camilla helped host the BBC 500 Words event and was credited by writer and comic Charlie Higson, a member of the judging panel alongside Sir Lenny Henry, as ensuring the project’s return after a three-year hiatus.

The young finalists had their entries read in the palace’s ballroom by a group of celebrity readers who included Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, actor Luke Evans and talent show judge Oti Mabuse.

The Queen presented the gold awards and the winners will be announced during a special episode of the BBC’s The One Show on March 7, World Book Day.

BBC writing competition reception
The Queen with (left to right) Malorie Blackman, Charlie Higson and Francesca Simon (Chris Jackson/PA)

Hiddleston told Camilla after the ceremony “We’ve had a three-year gap”, and she replied, “and I never ever thought we were going to bring it back again, but the very kind people at the BBC did listen, thought it was a good idea and here we are”.

Since the competition was first launched in 2011 by Chris Evans on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it has received more than one million stories from children throughout the UK.

Last year entrants in two age categories, five to seven-year-olds and eight to 11-year-olds, were asked to use their creativity and write the story they wanted to read.

Higson was asked if the Queen was a fan of his hit BBC comedy series The Fast Show and replied: “I’ve never asked her”, before adding mischievously: “The question everyone always wants to ask, is ‘do you watch The Crown?’ – I’ll probably be put in the Tower for treason.”

Speaking about 500 Words he added: “She’s genuinely been a huge supporter of this, really keen on promoting literacy and it was really down to her that the competition came back, she twisted a few arms and said ‘this is a really good thing, you’ve got to carry on’.”

After the presentation ceremony Sir Lenny, with fellow judges and the celebrity readers, was ushered into a state room away from afternoon tea laid out for guests in the nearby picture gallery, and he jokingly complained to the Queen about the lack of biscuits.

“I said there’s no food here, man, when we arrived there was no biscuits, no sandwiches.”

Earlier the comic was in mock uproar when Camilla greeted judge Francesca Simon, author of the Horrid Henry series, with a kiss on both cheeks, saying loudly “hang on we never got that”.

BBC writing competition reception
Queen Camilla during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London (Chris Jackson/PA)

Sir Lenny said later: “It was amazing, judging, as you would expect, was difficult because there is so much talent out there, but in the end what happens is there’s a massive sifting process and you end up with the final 50 stories.

“And we read and respond, and first of all you’re in your pants at home eating Jammie Dodgers reading these stories, then you get in a room and you learn whether there’s a coherent strategy, whether we all agree and actually what’s amazing our taste was quite similar.”