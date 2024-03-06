Police video shows mother accused of murdering her three-year-old son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police video shows mother accused of murdering her three-year-old son

By Press Association
Dwelaniyah Robinson, three, whose mother Christina is charged with his murder (Durham Police/PA)
Police body-worn camera footage has been released from the trial of a mother accused of murdering her three-year-old son.

Christina Robinson, 30, is accused of causing a fatal head injury to her son Dwelaniyah by violently shaking him at the family home in Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, Durham, in November 2022.

She is also accused of deliberately scalding his legs and buttocks, and hitting him with a bamboo cane in the weeks before.

The married defendant denies murder and a child cruelty charge.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard she claims she was allowed to chastise the little boy according to the teachings of the Bible.

Robinson, originally from Tamworth, Staffordshire, contacted the emergency services on November 5 2022, claiming her son stopped breathing after “his eyes went all weird” while he was eating.

Paramedics and police were quickly on the scene and the jury has been shown body-worn camera footage from Pc Emma Watson, who spoke to Robinson while an ambulance crew worked to save her son in the next room.

Robinson explained to the officer: “We were just downstairs, he was eating his food and then all of a sudden there were just sort of like sputtering sounds, and then he just sort of, like, went limp.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I just thought he was messing around because he doesn’t chew his food very well, so I didn’t really notice straight away.

“Then when I saw that he went a bit limp, I thought ‘OK, let me rush him upstairs and try CPR’.”

Robinson told the officer she then called her husband, who was away working with the RAF, before alerting the emergency services.

Paramedics tried to save him and took Dwelaniyah, whose heart had stopped, to hospital, but he could not be saved.

The jury has heard Robinson was having an affair with a man she met on a dating site and had got pregnant using a separate sperm donor.

The trial continues.