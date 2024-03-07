Police Service of Northern Ireland at tipping point, chief constable warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police Service of Northern Ireland at tipping point, chief constable warns

By Press Association
Jon Boutcher was speaking as the recently restored Northern Ireland Executive prepares to set the next budget (PA)
The Police Service of Northern Ireland is at a tipping point, the chief constable has warned.

Jon Boutcher detailed additional duties being taken on, including plugging a gap where the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service cannot attend calls, and said without the necessary funding they will have to take some “difficult decisions” on what they can do.

He was speaking as the recently restored Northern Ireland Executive prepares to set the next budget.

Last week the Assembly’s justice committee heard a warning that this is set to be a “most challenging year” for the Department of Justice which funds the PSNI, and is facing £444 million of pressures.

Appearing before the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday, Mr Boutcher outlined an example of an elderly woman with a broken pelvis who was brought to hospital in a police Land Rover because no ambulances were available.

He referred to the Patten report on policing which recommended 7,500 full-time officers in a peacetime Northern Ireland, but said they have lost 22% with numbers currently at 6,400.

The chief constable said while the threat level was lowered from severe to substantial this week, it has “effectively been at severe since 2010”.

“This a unique place with regards to policing in the United Kingdom, we are the glue that holds the Good Friday Agreement in place and we need to be a service that is capable of attracting and sustaining support from the community as a whole,” he said.

“The service, in real terms, we have lost 22% of our staffing levels in police officers. That is not sustainable.”

PSNI car
Mr Boutcher said police attend around 500 ambulance calls a months (PA)

Mr Boutcher contended that the PSNI has experienced the largest expenditure reduction in all the UK police forces since 2010, and the budget of the Garda Siochana in the Republic of Ireland has gone up 23% in the last three years.

He also described sickness levels as having risen “significantly” to double levels in England and Wales, while staff morale last year faltered.

Mr Boutcher said the PSNI had positive reports from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the Independent Reporting Commission and the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee but also expressed concern around staffing levels and/or budget.

He said the HMICFRS report recognised the additional responsibilities of police in Northern Ireland, including national threats, legacy, being an armed force, a fortified estate and threats against officers.

In terms of supporting the health service, Mr Boutcher said police attend around 500 ambulance calls a months, where the ambulance service cannot respond to calls.

He said between January 1 2023 and April 14 2023 police spent approximately 4,550 hours in hospitals with people in a mental health crisis, and between March 1 2023 and March 1 2024 police dealt with 21,425 calls relating to mental health.

“This is the tip of the iceberg. There is an example in my foreword where our armed response officers managed to look after an elderly lady who was in crisis and simply couldn’t get an ambulance… we removed her in an armoured Land Rover with her daughter. These are day-to-day examples,” he said.

“It’s getting to a position where if we don’t get the support that we need, we will be having some really difficult conversations about what we are and what we are not able to do.

“The situation is pretty serious… tipping point is exactly where we are, so I would appeal to anybody and everybody understands the challenges that we are facing, conscious of the incredible difficulty facing other public services and the amount of funding provided to Northern Ireland, but recognises the need for policing to be invested in.”

Meanwhile, as the police college can only bring in 350 recruits a year, Mr Boutcher said he is looking at other ways of recruiting, such as direct detective recruitment, transferees from other police forces as well as upping how many recruits can be trained at the college each year.