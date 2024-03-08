Train firm admits ‘still work to be done’ to recruit more women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train firm admits ‘still work to be done’ to recruit more women

Press Association
A train operator declared it is ‘proud’ of how it has grown its female workforce but admitted there is ‘still work to be done’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
A train operator declared it is “proud” of how its female workforce has grown but admitted there is “still work to be done”.

TransPennine Express (TPE) said nearly a quarter (24%) of its employees are women, up from 18% in 2018.

Women made up one in four (25%) trainee drivers recruited this year, which is a position that has traditionally been male dominated.

TPE managing director Chris Jackson said: “We’re extremely proud of the work that we have done to raise the profile of women within our business, but we know that there is still work to be done.

“This International Women’s Day, we’re not only celebrating our incredible colleagues, but we’re also calling on more women to join our team and the rail industry in general.”

Transport company Go-Ahead announced an “ambitious” target for its bus operations of reaching 50% gender equality by 2035.

Just 11.5% of its bus driver roles are currently held by women.

The company is investing £8 million in upgrading bus depot facilities which includes work to create inclusive working environments to support female employees.

Matt Carney, chief executive of Go-Ahead’s bus division, said: “Gender equality isn’t just a goal – it’s a commitment to building a better future for all.

Southeastern trains in sidings at Ramsgate Station in Kent. Train services on some of the country’s busiest commuter routes will be crippled on Tuesday because of another strike by drivers. Picture date: Tuesday January 30, 2024.
Women made up one in four trainee drivers recruited this year, which is a position that has traditionally been male dominated (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“By setting an ambitious target to achieve 50% gender parity by 2035 and investing £8 million to support women drivers in their work environment, we are taking decisive steps to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace.”

Meanwhile Network Rail announced that 11 of the 15 people signalling trains on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Crewe on Friday are women, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Government-owned company said it is an “equal opportunities employer” that “recognises the importance of recruiting a diverse workforce and values an inclusive environment where everyone can play their part”.

Signaller Alice Marsh said: “I enjoyed taking part in some of the entry level signalling training as part of the graduate scheme, so made the decision to look for an opportunity to fully qualify.

“There is a lot of problem solving being a signaller, every day a different challenge, and seeing how decisions you make keeps passengers and freight moving is really rewarding.”