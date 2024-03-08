Duke of Edinburgh amused by rugby shirt reminding him of upcoming 60th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke of Edinburgh amused by rugby shirt reminding him of upcoming 60th birthday

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are presented with number 60 rugby shirts (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh joked that he did not need to be reminded how old he was as he was presented with a rugby shirt to mark his upcoming 60th birthday.

Edward and Sophie were posing for pictures on Friday with girls playing Rugby League at Headingley Stadium, in Leeds, when they were each given Leeds Rhinos shirts – two days ahead of his birthday on Sunday.

The duke laughed as he noticed the shirt had “HRH 60” on the back and said to his wife: “Yours is more subtle than mine.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was tickled by the number on the shirt (Danny Lawson/PA)

He told the young players: “Thanks a bunch. I really need to be reminded.”

Sophie held her shirt up with no number and told the girls: “I’m much younger.”

The duke continued to be amused by the number on the back of his shirt and he said: “Even I know there aren’t than many people on the field.”

The royal couple had been on the pitch at Headingley where they watched girls from four Leeds schools go through training drills and chatted to them – asking about how they go into the sport and how their current season was going.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to Headingley Stadium in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

The visit on Friday was taking place on International Women’s Day and, after they arrived, Edward and Sophie were met by two pioneers of women’s rugby league – Julia Lee, the UK’s first female Rugby League referee, and Lisa McIntosh, a former Great Britain rugby league captain who was the first woman of colour to skipper a British sports team.

Both are involved in a project to ensure the story of the first generation of female rugby league players is heard more widely and they showed the duke and duchess around exhibition of the history of women’s rugby league.