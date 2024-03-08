Assisted dying Bill could be introduced at Holyrood in weeks, MSP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Assisted dying Bill could be introduced at Holyrood in weeks, MSP says

By Press Association
Liam McArthur hopes his Bill to legalise assisted dying could be in Holyrood ‘in the coming weeks’. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Liam McArthur hopes his Bill to legalise assisted dying could be in Holyrood ‘in the coming weeks’. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A Bill to make assisted dying legal in Scotland could be introduced at Holyrood in the “coming weeks”, the MSP behind the legislation has said.

Liam McArthur is the third MSP to try to pass such controversial legislation through the Scottish Parliament.

But he has already said he hopes his member’s Bill could have enough support to pass its its crucial first vote – something the two previous attempts at legislation failed to achieve.

He has now confirmed to MSPs that he would “hope to be in a position to formally introduce my Assisted Dying For Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill in the coming weeks”.

Liam McArthur (centre right) already has support from a number of MSPs for his proposed legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)

In his consultation for the Bill, the Liberal Democrat MSP set out how two doctors would be required to certify that a person is terminally ill, and also that they have the mental capacity to request an assisted death and are making an “informed decision” on this “without pressure or coercion”.

A “reflection period” would then take place before a doctor would prescribe the necessary medication, which the person would have to be able to take themselves.

Mr McArthur said he had already discussed his proposed legislation with “many” other MSPs at Holyrood, but said he would be “happy” to talk to others about his Bill.

“Please do not hesitate to get in touch, or ‘collar’ me in passing,” he told MSPs in an update about the proposals.

Last month a report from the House of Common’s Health and Social Care Committee warned that the Government at Westminster must consider what to do if the law on assisted dying is changed in part of the UK, the Isle of Man or Jersey.

The Committee said legalisation in at least one jurisdiction was looking “increasingly likely”, with the  issue currently being considered in Jersey and the Isle of Man – both of which are British Crown Dependencies. These are not part of the UK, but are “self-governing possessions of the British Crown”.

The Committee report said: “Ministers should be actively involved in discussions on how to approach the divergence in legislation.”

Mr McArthur meanwhile highlighted that the Committee had said it “did not see any indications of palliative and end-of-life care deteriorating in quality or provision” following the introduction of assisted dying in other countries – with the report adding that such legislation has in some places “been linked with an improvement in palliative care”.