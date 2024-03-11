Geri Horner attends Commonwealth Service after F1 boss husband faced allegations

Geri Horner has been spotted smiling as she arrived for the Commonwealth Day Service after her husband Christian faced allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” as a Formula One team principal.

The Spice Girl, 51, donned an elegant long white coat paired with a matching pillar box hat and black handbag for the event held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

Horner’s appearance at the service comes days after she was seen by her husband’s side in Jeddah for the F1 Saudi Arabia race.

Geri Horner arrives for the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The Red Bull boss has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations relating to the leak of hundreds of WhatsApp messages which appeared to be written by him to a female colleague – claims he has always denied.

Christian was allowed to remain in his role after Red Bull Racing’s parent company, GmbH, dismissed the grievance, while the female employee was suspended on full pay as a direct result of Red Bull’s inquiry.

Geri, who shares a son with Christian as well as two daughters from their previous relationships, was previously spotted supporting her husband at the first race of the season in Bahrain earlier this month.

On Sunday, Christian praised his wife in an Instagram post to mark Mother’s Day.

Alongside a series of images of Geri with their children, he wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day – So appreciative of the mums in our family for everything they do. We’re always grateful, today and every day.”

Christian and Geri Horner after Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Spice Girls star Melanie Brown recently said the pop group, which formed in 1994 and went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever, have been protective of Geri during a difficult time.

“Between the four of us, we’ve all been messaging her; I sent a message to her earlier,” Brown told the Mirror.

“I just feel for her, and… oh my God. I just feel sad. But she knows she has us four that are with her.”

Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales were also among those in attendance at the service which marks the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth.