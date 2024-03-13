Queen praises ‘absolutely fantastic’ Cheltenham win for Rachael Blackmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen praises ‘absolutely fantastic’ Cheltenham win for Rachael Blackmore

By Press Association
Queen Camilla (right) with Rachael Blackmore, rider of Captain Guinness and winner of the 15:30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Pete Cziborra/PA)
The Queen hailed a jockey’s “fantastic” win at the Cheltenham Festival after a day spent with her family at the races.

Camilla met racing royalty when she presented rider Rachael Blackmore, dubbed the “Queen of Cheltenham”, with a trophy after her emphatic victory in the day’s feature race.

Watching Blackmore’s ride Captain Guinness dig deep in heavy conditions to finish first were the Queen’s children Tom Parker-Bowles, daughter Laura Lopes and her husband Harry, alongside Camilla’ nephew Sir Ben Elliot.

The Princess Royal was also among the royal party as were Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, and Camilla’s friend and official Queen’s Companion, Lady Sarah Keswick.

Cheltenham Festival
Owner Declan Landy, jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry De Bromhead pose for a photo with Queen Camilla (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)

After leaving the royal box to cast her eye over the horses in the parade ring before the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase, Camilla was soon back in the winners’ enclosure to present the awards, and told the horse’s owner Declan Landy, the victory was “absolutely fantastic”.

Blackmore has won the Grand National and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in recent years and triumphed in the opening race of this year’s festival, the biggest week in the jump racing calendar.

She received an emphatic reception from cheering crowds when she rode Captain Guinness into the winners’ enclosure and was announced as the “Queen of Cheltenham” over the address system.

Cheltenham Festival 2024
Queen Camilla prior to presenting the trophies (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)

The spectacle topped a day of quality racing enjoyed by thousands of punters from both sides of the Irish Sea that left the Queen, a keen horsewoman, all smiles.

The day was billed as “Style Wednesday” by the festival organisers with the racegoers encouraged to wear sustainable fashion.

The Queen wore an Anna Valentine ensemble, brown suede skirt, matching leopard print shirt and a dark green cashmere coat, with a wide brimmed Lock & Co hat.

Among the punters were a number of celebrities including Aston Villa and England footballer Tyrone Mings and magician and gameshow presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Spotted in the parade ring before the start of a race was former army officer Mark Dyer, who acted as the Duke of Sussex’s mentor, playing the role of a supportive big brother figure for Harry after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.