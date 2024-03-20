Long-term leisure computer use ‘linked to increased erectile dysfunction risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-term leisure computer use ‘linked to increased erectile dysfunction risk’

By Press Association
Long-term computer use for leisure was found to be associated with lower levels of follicle-stimulating hormone in men (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spending a lot of leisure time on the computer may be linked to an increased risk of erectile dysfunction in men, research suggests.

A study of more than 200,000 men indicates that for every additional 1.2 hours spent using a computer, the chances of experiencing erectile dysfunction increased by 3.57 times.

The analysis, published in Andrology, also suggests these men showed a stronger genetic tendency for leisure computer use.

Long-term computer use for leisure was found to be associated with lower levels of follicle-stimulating hormone in men, which stimulates the production of sperm.

However, the researchers said there was no evidence to suggest that other sitting activities such as watching television or driving for leisure increased the risk of erectile dysfunction.

They said further research is needed to understand the association between computer use and erectile dysfunction risk.

The authors wrote: “Although the specific mechanism of erectile dysfunction caused by computer use has not been clarified in the present study, the damage of sedentary behaviour to erectile function appears to be clear, which needs to attract public attention.

“In other words, physical activity can help to prevent or improve erectile function.”

For the study, scientists from China looked at data from genome-wide association studies, where genes linked to a particular condition or trait, such as risk of sedentary behaviour, are identified.

The cohort involved men aged between 40 and 60 from the UK Biobank, an online database of medical and lifestyle records from more than half a million Britons.

Allan Pacey, professor of andrology at the University of Manchester, described it as “quite a neat but complicated study” exploring the possible contributory factors which may lead to erectile dysfunction.

He said: “We’ve known for a while that men who have a sedentary lifestyle can have a higher incidence of erectile dysfunction, but we have not been sure why.

“In this study, the authors show that long-term use of a computer in men’s leisure time was associated with an increased risk of erectile dysfunction.

“They also show that this was related to lower levels of a hormone called FSH in these men.

“Whilst FSH is an important reproductive hormone, which stimulates the production of sperm, it’s effect on erectile function is less clear and the authors of the study suggest this is a new avenue for investigation.

“Whilst this study does not absolutely show cause and effect, it certainly suggests that men who are worried about their erectile function should perhaps get off the computer and become more active.

“Studies have already shown that regular exercise can improve erectile function.

“Of course, if the problem persists, men should consult their general practitioner who will be able to offer a range of solutions to try and help.”