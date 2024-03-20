William visits Welsh Guardsmen amid privacy concerns over Kate’s medical data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William visits Welsh Guardsmen amid privacy concerns over Kate’s medical data

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, meeting military personnel from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards during a visit to Combermere Barracks in Windsor, Berkshire (Welsh Guards/Ministry of Defence/PA)
The Prince of Wales visited soldiers in their barracks as an investigation continued into an alleged attempt to access his wife’s private medical records.

William was pictured looking relaxed as he privately met Guardsmen from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards based at Combermere Barracks in Windsor.

He carried out the visit, a short distance from his home in the grounds of Windsor Castle, in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Meanwhile, the UK’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), is looking into the alleged royal data breach at the private hospital where Kate had abdominal surgery and is in the process of assessing the information.

According to The Mirror, an investigation was launched at the Clinic, where Kate spent 13 nights in January, after at least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient there.

Kensington Palace said about the prince’s visit to the barracks: “The prince has been Colonel since 2023 and this visit allowed him to see the current facilities and plans for their improvements, and spend time connecting with soldiers, medics, and physical training instructors.

William is Colonel of the Welsh Guards a post he has held since 2023 (Welsh Guards/Ministry of Defence/PA)

“His Royal Highness also learnt more about the physical and mental rehabilitation programmes the Welsh Guards are carrying out and the positive impact this is having on soldiers.”