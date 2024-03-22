‘You are not alone’ – Kate’s message to cancer patients

The Princess of Wales has urged anyone facing cancer not to “lose faith or hope”.

As she addressed her own diagnosis and treatment, Kate spoke directly to others dealing with the disease, telling them: “You are not alone”.

The princess’s message of hope to fellow cancer patients follows that of her father-in-law, the King, who has been praised for his openness about his own cancer treatment.

The King has been open about his condition (Victoria Jones/PA)

In her message, Kate said: “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope.

“You are not alone.”

After the announcement last month that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace explained Charles chose to share the news to “assist public understanding” for those around the world affected by the disease.