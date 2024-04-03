Man, 18, in court charged with preparation of terrorist acts

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.

Cameron Finnigan faced Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with one count of preparation of terrorist acts, one count of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, namely a “kill guide”, and one count of possessing indecent images of a child.

The court heard Finnigan is alleged to have been “preparing for an attack against a single homeless individual” who was living in a tent.

The defendant was involved in extremist online groups, the prosecution alleged.

The teenager, of Denne Park, Horsham, West Sussex, was charged on Tuesday after being arrested at his home address on March 26 following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

Finnigan spoke during the hearing only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on April 12.