Total solar eclipse to plunge much of North America into darkness on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Total solar eclipse to plunge much of North America into darkness on Monday

By Press Association
The next total eclipse of the Sun visible from the UK is in 2090 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The next total eclipse of the Sun visible from the UK is in 2090 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A total solar eclipse will plunge much of North America into darkness on Monday, turning the day skies into night.

The cosmic event will see flares of the Sun’s corona appear like a diamond ring in the sky.

As the Earth is plunged into darkness, planets and comets may even be visible to the naked eye, and the eclipse could disrupt communications back on Earth.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon completely covers the Sun, and observers are within the darkest part of the Moon’s shadow.

Solar eclipse April 8 2024
(PA Graphics)

Areas covered by partial shade witness a partial eclipse, and this is what some lucky skygazers might see in the UK on April 8.

The path of the total eclipse will end west of Ireland, but after sunset around 20% to 30% of the Sun will be obscured by the Moon.

Professor Don Pollacco, from the University of Warwick’s Department of Physics, said that from Glasgow about 12% of the Sun will be obscured at around 8pm (BST).

Under clear conditions, people in Edinburgh could see a 6% obscuration.

Dr Edward Bloomer, senior astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said the UK is only going to get “a small grazing” of the eclipse in the west and north of the country.

Liverpool will only see a maximum of 3.1% coverage at 7.57pm when the Sun is basically right on the horizon – the window is very small as the start and end times  are 7.55pm and 8pm.

Belfast will be treated to more of an eclipse with a maximum of 28.1% coverage at 8.10pm.

However, the Sun will be very low on the horizon, and the window is 7.55pm until 8.14pm.

Stornoway in Scotland will see 33.7% maximum coverage at 8.13pm. The eclipse will start at 7.53pm and end at 8.23pm.

Dr Bloomer said: “I’m afraid the south and the east are out of luck this time around.

“We won’t ourselves get to see anything from the observatory, which we’re a bit sad about.”

Prof Pollacco said: “The totality track ends in the Atlantic hundreds of miles west of Ireland at sunset.

“Going west the obscuration is greater, east less. Either way you will need some eye protection.”

The phenomenon itself will last two hours, with the eclipse starting in North America shortly after 2pm EDT (7pm BST).

The path of totality – meaning where the total solar eclipse will be fully visible – will start shortly after 11am local time in Mazatlan, Mexico.

From Mexico the total eclipse will last 4.5 minutes, and while this does not seem long, the maximum eclipse length possible is about 7-8 minutes.

Prof Pollacco, who is travelling to the US to view the total solar eclipse, said: “Total eclipses of the Sun are amazing and feel quite magical.

“From the right vantage point, you can see the Moon shadow rushing towards you at 1,000 miles an hour as totality approaches.

“When almost obscured as the Sun’s light shines through valleys on the Moon’s limb, you see the famous Baily’s Beads (beads of sunlight emerging from the eclipse shadow) and, when the final valley is lit up, the Diamond Ring (which appears as a faint corona around the Sun, as a glittering ring).

“At this time, turning off the sunlight has effects high up in the Earth’s atmosphere, which may impact communications, and produce the strange shadow bands on the ground – making the ground swirl around as you look at it.”

As always, the usual rules about not looking directly at the Sun apply.

However, experts say the eclipse can be viewed safely through real solar eclipse glasses – not 3D glasses or anything similar.

But the safest, cheapest and arguably the most convenient way to view the event is by pinhole projection – make a hole in a piece of card, hold it under the Sun, and hold a piece of paper behind the card.

Using this method, people should be able to see the shape of the Sun projected on to the paper, taking away the need to look directly at the Sun.

Prof Pollacco warned: “With no protection you will at best damage your eyes, or you could blind yourself.”

Total solar eclipses occur every 18 months but the visibility path of seeing the full total eclipse is only around 80 miles, so if you are not located within that track it will not be visible.

The next total eclipse of the Sun visible from the UK is in 2090.

There is another in 2026 that is visible in northern Spain, tracking up to Iceland.