BBC responds to complaints about ‘excessive’ coverage of Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

BBC responds to complaints about ‘excessive’ coverage of Kate’s cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis last month (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis last month (Aaron Chown/PA)

The BBC has said it received complaints from people who believed its coverage of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis was “excessive and insensitive”.

Kate revealed she was undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message released on March 22, in which she told others battling the disease “you are not alone”.

The broadcaster had aired the full video and said it was “mindful” of its reporting approach, and did not speculate on details that had not been made public.

Mid-Term Review
BBC Broadcasting House (Lucy North/PA)

In a statement responding to the complaints, the corporation said: “We broadcast in full the highly personal video message from the Princess of Wales, in which she spoke directly to the public about her cancer diagnosis.

“Our coverage reflected the significance of this story and the outpouring of support for the princess from around the globe.

“We explained to our audience what was known about Catherine’s condition, but did not speculate on details that had not been made public.”

The corporation detailed its reporting approach and said it always gives “careful consideration” to the editorial decisions made.

“Our reporting made clear that this is a difficult time for the princess and the rest of the Royal Family; we have been mindful at all times to approach our coverage with sensitivity,” the BBC said.

“As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’s health.

“We also reported on Catherine’s request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues.

“We always give careful consideration to the editorial decisions we make.

“While we have a responsibility to report on stories that are of interest to our audience, we appreciate that not everyone would have approved of the approach we took.”

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in March (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Kate and the Prince of Wales were “both enormously touched” by the public response to news of Kate’s diagnosis.

“The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message”, the statement said.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

Kate, William and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – were absent from the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel over the weekend, which was attended by King Charles and the Queen who were applauded by crowds after attending the mass.