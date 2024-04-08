Sentences for carrying knives need to be harsher, says mother of Cody Fisher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sentences for carrying knives need to be harsher, says mother of Cody Fisher

By Press Association
(left to right) Jess Chatwin, Cody Fisher’s girlfriend, Tracey Fisher and Christian Fisher, outside Birmingham Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
(left to right) Jess Chatwin, Cody Fisher’s girlfriend, Tracey Fisher and Christian Fisher, outside Birmingham Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

The mother of a footballer stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor said knife crime is “ruining so many lives” and that she fears the sentencing of her son’s killers will not act as a deterrent for other young people.

Tracey Fisher, who has not been able to attend the trial of her son’s killers because she could not bear to face them, spoke outside Birmingham Crown Court after Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter were jailed on Monday.

She said it had been a “long and harrowing road” to get justice for her “beautiful boy”, Cody Fisher, who was murdered on the dancefloor at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day 2022.

Cody Fisher death court case
Tracey Fisher speaks to the media on Monday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking to the media, supported by Cody’s father, Christian Fisher, Ms Fisher said while it was a “blessing” his killers are no longer on the streets, she felt that sentences for carrying knives needed to be harsher.

When asked what message they had for a young person who wanted to carry a knife, she said: “They are weak, pathetic cowards, and they will ruin so many lives.”

She said: “Hopefully this will go some way to try and eradicate this awful epidemic that is ruining so many lives.

“Sadly, not all have been brought to account today, but they know who they are.

“For us as a family, Cody will still not come home and we will forever live in the shadow of his senseless murder.

“I know that our grief will go on and we will continue with our life sentence, missing our child each and every day.

“I will mention with many thanks the police and the legal team for their determination during the investigation and for apprehending those responsible.

“Our beautiful boy lost his life to knife crime, for no reason at all.”