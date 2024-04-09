Kate becomes UK’s favourite royal after cancer diagnosis, poll shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate becomes UK’s favourite royal after cancer diagnosis, poll shows

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales topped the YouGov on royal family favourability (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Princess of Wales has become the UK’s most popular royal in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.

Kate jumped ahead of her husband the Prince of Wales, with 76% of Britons quizzed saying they had a positive view of the future Queen.

Her popularity rating has risen six percentage points since the start of the year during which time she delivered a video message to the nation announcing her chemotherapy treatment.

Princess of Wales cancer announcement
The Princess of Wales recorded her message announcing that following her abdominal surgery in January, tests showed cancer had been present (BBC Studios/PA)

Heir to the throne William, with a 73% positive rating in the YouGov poll, fell from the top position with a drop of one percentage point in contrast to January, but he still remains the second most favourite royal.

Around a fifth of people (21%) had a negative view of the prince, compared with 15% for the princess.

The King’s sister the Princess Royal was next with a 71% positive rating, with Anne having the smallest negative rating at 13%.

Royal visit to Cardiff
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Fitzalan High School in Cardiff last October (Chris Jackson/PA)

She was followed by Charles, who like Kate is also being treated for cancer.

The King has a 63% positive rating and 30% negative, and is followed by his brother the Duke of Edinburgh with 54% positive, and the Queen, who has moved up two percentage points since January, with 50% having a favourable view of Camilla.

Less than a third have a positive opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with 31% for Harry and 26% for Meghan.

The Braemar Gathering highland games
The Princess Royal, the King and the Queen during the Braemar Gathering in September (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Duke of York, whose disastrous Newsnight interview was brought back into the spotlight this month with the release of the Netflix drama Scoop, remains the least popular member of the family of those included in the YouGov survey.

Some 6% have a positive view of Andrew compared with 86% a negative one.

The princess has stepped back from public life while she undergoes treatment for an undisclosed cancer, which was discovered in post-operative tests following her major abdominal surgery in January.

Royal visit to Shrewsbury
The Queen receives a message of support for the Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

She opened up about her own diagnosis in an emotional video message released on March 22, after facing online conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts.

Get well messages flooded in from around the world, and William and Kate were said to be “enormously touched” and “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support.

YouGov questioned 2,004 adults between April 2-3.