Alan Bates: From ‘unmanageable’ subpostmaster to subject of TV drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Alan Bates: From ‘unmanageable’ subpostmaster to subject of TV drama

By Press Association
Alan Bates, former subpostmaster and founder of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (Lucy North/PA)
Alan Bates, former subpostmaster and founder of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (Lucy North/PA)

Alan Bates became a household name after a TV drama shone a spotlight on how he was forced to lead a campaign on behalf of subpostmasters following one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history.

Mr Bates led a group of 555 subpostmasters who took the Post Office to the High Court in March 2017 following wrongful accusations of theft because of the faulty Horizon system.

The group, which formed part of the Group Litigation Order (GLO), was due to be separated into a number of trials, but it was jointly agreed that the case would be settled after two.

Before his short-lived career as a subpostmaster, Mr Bates had a 12-year stint in the heritage and leisure project management sector.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Alan Bates giving evidence to phase four of the Horizon inquiry at Aldwych House, central London (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)

From around 1997, he and his partner Suzanne Sercombe began searching for an available Post Office branch as they thought that it would “bring secure employment”.

On March 31 1998, the pair took over the Craig-y-Don Post Office branch in Llandudno for £175,000 – a place Mr Bates deemed to be home to a “large community in which a branch was likely to remain an essential service”.

The Horizon system was eventually installed into his branch in October 2000 – a process he said he had “no choice but to accept and accommodate”.

Mr Bates’s problems began on December 13, as he noticed £6,000 went missing from his books – which he eventually discovered was from giro items being duplicated on the Horizon system.

He said he continued to roll through “losses” and “gains” from week to week without resetting the system as he believed that would mean he was accepting the figures produced by Horizon.

Mr Bates was told by the Post Office he had a responsibility to pay the shortfalls he was experiencing, but he refused to do so.

On August 5 2003, he received a letter from his line manager Mike Wakley which gave him “three months’ notice of termination of your contract for services”.

A presentation prepared by Post Office manager Dave Smith said he was dismissed because he was “unmanageable”.

After being notified he had been sacked, Mr Bates’s employment ceased on November 5 in the same year.

He has not held a job since his time as a subpostmaster, instead dedicating his time to his campaign for justice.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards – London
Alan Bates was portayed by actor Toby Jones in the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Bates founded the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) in 2009 alongside other subpostmasters across the country in order to expose the truth about the scandal.

Alongside 554 other subpostmasters, Mr Bates took the Post Office to the High Court in March 2017 and two trials were held before a jointly agreed settlement was reached in 2019.

After legal costs, each affected subpostmaster was awarded only around £20,000.

Since the case, Mr Bates shot to fame following actor Toby Jones’s portrayal of him in the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The increased publicity of the scandal since the drama has given Mr Bates the platform to call for the Post Office to be “disbanded”.

He has been at the forefront of the call for all affected subpostmasters to be paid sufficient redress and turned down an OBE until all cases were resolved.