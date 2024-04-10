Shirley Ballas among stars voicing animals in advert for RSPCA 200th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shirley Ballas among stars voicing animals in advert for RSPCA 200th anniversary

By Press Association
Shirley Ballas is taking part in the RSPCA’s For Every Kind campaign (Jeff Moore/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, actor Brian Blessed and JLS singer JB Gill are among the stars of a new RSPCA advert marking the charity’s 200th anniversary.

The campaign, For Every Kind, encourages people to show kindness and respect to all animals and not just domestic pets.

Celebrities voice animals including a cow in a battery farm and a bumblebee in a field, while singing to Respect by Aretha Franklin.

It begins with animals being mistreated, before a snail on the road is picked up from the ground and placed in a plant pot, and shows animals being cared for by RSPCA staff.

Snail
The RSPCA’s For Every Kind advert shows a snail being saved by a passer-by (RSPCA)

Shirley Ballas, an ambassador for the charity, said the campaign sends an “important message” about respecting animals.

The dancer, who owns a dog named Charlie, said: “I voiced a small chihuahua in the advert which shows how, often without realising, we’re not treating the animals around us with respect.

“It’s not just dogs, that is why For Every Kind is such an important message – we need to be treating all animals, from those that visit our garden to those on farms, with kindness.”

Conservationist and Springwatch presenter Chris Packham also appears in the advert.

The RSPCA is encouraging one million people to perform an act of kindness and celebrate the charity’s milestone.

In an RSPCA survey, more than 2,500 adults in the UK were asked to give their opinion on different animals. It found nine in ten people believed a pet rabbit deserved a “happy and healthy life”.

Fewer than seven in ten people thought rabbits in a laboratory for science or animal testing deserved the same lifestyle.

The survey found 90% of people think dogs can experience happiness, but only 34% for rats and 42% for chickens.

An RSCPA staff member holding a rat
The campaign encourages people to respect all animals and not just domestic pets (RSPCA/PA)

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, said: “As a society, we love our native birds, but turn a blind eye to the suffering of billions of meat chickens; we love the hedgehogs who visit our garden, but treat rats and foxes as pests.

“We need to realise that all animals have feelings and emotions, many can feel joy, anger, fear and more, and whether they are pets, wildlife, on farms or in labs, they deserve to have a fulfilled life of their own.

“All animals deserve our kindness and respect and the first step to changing the way we treat animals is changing how we see and feel about them,” he said.

“Which is why we are launching our For Every Kind campaign to mark our 200th year. A world that is better for animals is better for us all.”