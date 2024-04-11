Growing concerns over AI foundation model market, competition regulator says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Growing concerns over AI foundation model market, competition regulator says

By Press Association
The ChatGPT website (PA)
The ChatGPT website (PA)

The UK’s competition watchdog has warned of its growing concern about the state of the market for artificial intelligence foundation models, in particular the power a handful of large companies have within the sector.

Foundation models are the technology used to power AI tools, including chatbots such as ChatGPT, and form a vital part of the emerging sector.

Speaking at a conference in Washington DC, the chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Sarah Cardell, said AI could spark a “paradigm shift” for societies and economies, but said the regulator was concerned by the growing presence in the market of a small number of incumbent tech firms which already dominated other digital markets.

An update paper on the issue, published on Thursday, specifically identifies an “interconnected web” of more than 90 partnerships and strategic investments involving the same handful of tech giants: Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and AI chip firm Nvidia.

Microsoft is also the largest investor, and a close partner, of leading AI firm OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, while Google now owns UK-founded AI giant DeepMind.

The CMA said it was concerned that some firms had both the ability and the incentive to shape the growing AI market in their own interests – to both protect their existing market dominance and extend it to new areas.

The regulator said that while the huge resources and expertise these firms have mean they will inevitably have a key role to play in the emerging AI market, powerful partnerships between such firms should not reduce the ability of smaller rivals to compete.

The paper said that in response, the CMA would be willing to launch market investigations and merger reviews to ensure fair competition was possible in the sector, with Ms Cardell saying the regulator was “keeping very close watch on current and emerging partnerships”.

“When we started this work, we were curious. Now, with a deeper understanding and having watched developments very closely, we have real concerns,” she said.

“The essential challenge we face is how to harness this immensely exciting technology for the benefit of all, while safeguarding against potential exploitation of market power and unintended consequences.

“We’re committed to applying the principles we have developed, and to using all legal powers at our disposal – now and in the future – to ensure that this transformational and structurally critical technology delivers on its promise.”