Trial date set for man charged with supporting Hamas in alleged online posts By Press Association April 12 2024, 3:14 pm April 12 2024, 3:14 pm Share Trial date set for man charged with supporting Hamas in alleged online posts Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6431546/trial-date-set-for-man-charged-with-supporting-hamas-in-alleged-online-posts/ Copy Link Muhammad Jweid, 38, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Friday (PA) A trial date has been set for a man accused of supporting Hamas through posts he allegedly made on social media. Muhammad Jweid, 38, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Friday afternoon. Jweid, of Castlebar Park, Ealing, was charged by police in March with two counts of expressing an opinion or belief in support of a proscribed organisation. Social media posts were flagged to the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit in late October 2023 through a public referral. The investigation was passed to detectives in the Counter Terrorism Command and officers arrested Jweid in west London on November 17 last year. Wearing a black jacket, Jweid spoke to confirm his name and correct his date of birth at the preliminary hearing. Judge Jeremy Baker KC released Jweid on bail and set a trial date of December 2 at the Old Bailey with a time estimate of 10 days. A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on September 19 at the Old Bailey.