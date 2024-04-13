No horses fall during Grand National after safety changes made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No horses fall during Grand National after safety changes made

By Press Association
I Am Maximus ridden by Paul Townend, jumps the Chair, on their way to winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Mike Egerton/PA)
Safety changes to the Grand National saw the highest number of horses cross the finish line since 1992.

Aintree racecourse said no horses fell and 21 out of 32 finished the race, with I Am Maximus ridden by Paul Townend coming in first.

A number of changes – including a reduced number of competitors – were put in place by organisers after last year’s race was delayed when protesters made their way onto the track.

Runners and riders jump the Chair during the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Mike Egerton/PA)

Seven horses were pulled up and four unseated their riders but none of them fell in the race on Saturday, a spokesman for the racecourse said.

Mac Tottie was attended by veterinary professionals and taken for further assessment.

This year’s race was held at the earlier time of 4pm, which organisers hoped would “ensure optimal conditions” on the track.

Other changes included a reduced field of horses, a standing start, a reduction in height to one of the fences and added foam and rubber toe boards on every fence.

The Jockey Club, which runs the course, said the changes were not a result of the protests but were “data-driven” and followed an assessment of recent Grand Nationals.

Orla Coghlan, from Animal Rising, said: “A horse may not have died during this race, yet one is killed every other day in British racing, and that’s just the public face of the industry.

Paul Townend celebrates winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase aboard I Am Maximus (Mike Egerton/PA)

“People are becoming more aware of the cruelty of horse racing, and we are relying on public pressure to help us take this ‘sport’ off our screens, and consign it to the history books.”

The race was hailed as one of the best ever by former winning jockeys.

Sir AP McCoy said: “It was the most wonderful finish. I’ve never seen so many horses in with a chance of winning the Grand National so late in the race. What an incredible race – just a brilliant spectacle.”

Ruby Walsh, who won the Grand National twice, added: “If that doesn’t convince people that this is a wonderful sport then I don’t know what will.”

The winner of last year’s race, Corach Rambler, failed to claim victory for a second time on Saturday, unseating jockey Derek Fox at the first fence.

Paul Binfield, spokesman for bookmaker Paddy Power, said: “Around 20 seconds and Corach Rambler taking an unfortunate tumble at the first saved us over £5 million.

“The winner was spotted by many punters, but despite that the bookies have had a result.”

The event was also enjoyed by racegoers at the course.

Bill Taylor, 77, who was on his great-nephew’s stag do, said: “It’s iconic isn’t it? It’s on my bucket list and here I am. I can’t believe it, what an occasion.

“I’ve been to Wembley, I’ve been to San Siro, I’ve been everywhere but I’ve never been to Aintree. It is buzzing.”

Accountant Brad Okopsyj, 26, from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, came to the races dressed as Elvis for his stag do.

He said: “It’s a great atmosphere and I love racing.”

Famous faces at the course included former Liverpool footballers Ian Rush and Sir Kenny Dalglish, ex-Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn and Olympians Sam Quek and Kelly Sotherton.

Sir Kenny said: “It’s always a fantastic day at Aintree. There’s great atmosphere in and around the place – it’s fantastic.”

Bill Gowers, 61, from Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire, said he was at the racecourse for the ninth time.

He said: “Cheltenham is for the posh set, if you will, but Aintree is the people’s race and it is the people’s place.”