What the papers say – April 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – April 14

By Press Association
What the papers say – April 14
What the papers say – April 14

A wide range of stories occupy the early front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Telegraph focuses on rising tensions in the Middle East as it leads on Iran launching a “swarm of kamikaze drones” towards Israel.

Matters closer to home occupy other early edition front pages, the Mail on Sunday saying Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner is facing more pressure over her tax affairs.

The Sunday Express also concentrates on the opposition as it says a civil war from a potential race to replace Ms Rayner could damage Labour’s election hopes.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch calls for a review into public bodies and their policies on transgender issues on the front of The Sunday Times.

The Independent reports that refugees from Ukraine were sent to live with criminals as part of a government scheme.

Hundreds of children have been sent to unregulated care homes due a shortage of local authority options, according to The Observer, which is one of several papers to feature the fatal mass stabbing in Australia.

The Sun on Sunday also features the Sydney attack, but leads on Simon Cowell showing support for Amanda Holden in a “bust-up” with Sharon Osbourne.

The Sunday Mirror focuses on videos posted on YouTube by the Duchess of Sussex’s brother.

Former Manchester United footballer Patrice Evra features on the front of the Sunday People on a late night out in the city.

And the Daily Star Sunday focuses on family pets becoming addicted to television.