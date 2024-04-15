RAF veteran Derrick Grubb celebrates 100 years of his ‘good life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF veteran Derrick Grubb celebrates 100 years of his ‘good life’

By Press Association
Former Second World War squadron leader and Royal Air Force fighter pilot Derrick Grubb marked his 100th birthday with a party (Ben Birchall/PA)
A retired Royal Air Force squadron leader has spoken about how he has had a “good life” and enjoyed his time in the services as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

A party was held for Derrick Grubb, of Havant, Hampshire, on Monday by the Veterans Group which meets at the Rowans Hospice’s Living Well Centre in Waterlooville, to mark his milestone birthday.

Mr Grubb joined the RAF in July 1942 and served with the 112 Squadron, one of the first squadrons to receive the Curtiss P40 Kittyhawk fighter bomber.

While based in Italy in 1943, he was shot down and captured as a prisoner of war and held for a year before he was forced to march hundreds of miles westwards as the German army retreated at the end of the war.

Mr Grubb, who served in the RAF for 34 years, went on to write a book about his experiences and to educate his grandchildren.

When asked about the secret of his long life, Mr Grubb, whose birthday was on April 12, told the PA news agency: “I don’t know, I’ve had a good life, I haven’t had any bad ills in my life and I haven’t been in hospital apart from a minor operation and I was only there two days.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my service life, I enjoyed it so much I wrote a book about it.

“I trained as a pilot and got shot down in operations over Italy and spent a year in a prisoner of war camp and when I came back, they asked me what I wanted to do, I said ‘fly’.

“So I signed up for four years and during those four years they asked me if I wanted to be commissioned and I served all in all for 34 years.

“It was all so enjoyable I wrote about my life in the air force.”

Explaining why it was still important to commemorate the war, he added: “It’s a sad time but it’s something to be remembered and I am sure we will always remember it because it’s a damn good job it was finished.

“At the time, as a young man of 18 when I joined up, everything was so new, I hadn’t been out of the country before, going to South Africa, on a train for two days going up to Rhodesia, Zimbabwe now, trained as a pilot there then went up to the Middle East and Italy and then I got shot down.

“It was an adventure for an 18-year-old boy at the time and that’s how you looked upon it and the same with the POW camp and the long march but it is when you get to this age and you think about it, it was all terrible, it shouldn’t have been there, it had to be done.

“I was happy I was there. If I had the chance again, I would go only because it affected us so much and if they had overrun us like they did the other countries and treated us like the others … it should never be done again.”