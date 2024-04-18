Home Office worker arrested after claim of money request for residency approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Office worker arrested after claim of money request for residency approval

By Press Association
A view of signage for the Home Office in Westminster, London.

A Home Office worker has been arrested on suspicion of asking for money to grant UK residency to an asylum seeker living in Northern Ireland.

The BBC reported that the official is alleged to have contacted a vulnerable man and asked for £2,000 in return for approving his refugee application.

Lancashire Police confirmed they have arrested a man on suspicion of misconduct in public office, while the Home Office confirmed a member of staff was arrested, and has been suspended.

The intended victim told the BBC that he was contacted by a Home Office decision maker based in the north of England in March.

They alleged that while waiting for an outcome for their application for UK residency, they were asked for £2,000 for a “positive decision”.

Sinead Marmion, an immigration lawyer with Phoenix Law in Belfast, said it was “an exceptionally unusual situation”, and praised her client for raising the issue.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said officers from Lancashire Constabulary alongside partners from the Home Office arrested the man, aged in his in his 30s, in the Ramsgreave area of Blackburn on March 19.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering, bribery, and computer misuse offences,” they said.

“He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

“An investigation remains in its early stages and inquiries are ongoing.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Meanwhile, a Home Office spokesperson said: “We expect the highest standards from our staff to ensure asylum claims are properly considered, decisions are sound and that protection is granted to those who genuinely need it.

“The member of staff was arrested and suspended. It would be inappropriate to comment further as the matter is subject to a live police investigation.”