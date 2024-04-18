UK tech firm Nothing to integrate ChatGPT into its devices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK tech firm Nothing to integrate ChatGPT into its devices

By Press Association
The technology company Nothing is to include AI in its devices (Nothing)
The technology company Nothing is to include AI in its devices (Nothing)

UK-based tech firm Nothing has announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into its smartphones and earbuds as the company looks to embrace artificial intelligence.

The company said the integration would offer “instant access” to the generative AI chatbot directly from its devices.

It comes as an increasing number of tech devices start to embrace AI, often as a companion or assistant for users, amid rapid innovation in the sector driven by chatbot apps such as ChatGPT.

However, the rollout of AI-powered gadgets has not been without its issues in recent weeks.

The Humane AI Pin, a broach with a virtual assistant built in, was widely panned by reviewers.

Nothing is taking a different approach to introducing more powerful AI tools to users by integrating it into existing and well-known devices such as phones and earbuds, rather than new types of devices altogether.

The company made its announcement as it unveiled its two new sets of earphones, Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), which will go on sale from April 20 at the firm’s London store, and April 22 elsewhere.

On integrating AI into its products, the company said the new update would enable users to access ChatGPT directly using voice controls on their earbuds, or using new shortcuts being added to its smartphone operating system.

“Through the new integration, users with the latest Nothing OS and ChatGPT installed on their Nothing phones will be able to pinch-to-speak to the most popular consumer AI tool in the world directly from Nothing earbuds, including the newly launched Ear and Ear (a),” the company said in a blog post.

“Nothing will also improve the Nothing smartphone user experience in Nothing OS by embedding system-level entry points to ChatGPT, including screenshot sharing and Nothing-styled widgets.”

Nothing founder Carl Pei said the move was “our first steps towards change, and there’s more to come”.