Woman who stalked Harry Styles is jailed and banned from seeing him perform

By Press Association
A woman has been jailed for stalking the singer Harry Styles (David Mirzoeff/PA)
A woman who stalked Harry Styles has been jailed and banned from seeing him perform.

Myra Carvalho, 35, who appeared at Harrow Crown Court sitting at Hendon Magistrates’ Court in London, was said to have stalked the singer by sending him 8,000 cards in less than a month.

She was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment after pleading guilty on Tuesday to a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, a court official said.

A restraining order lasting for 10 years was also imposed on Carvalho who was also told she cannot attend any event where Harry Styles is performing.

Carvalho, who had been staying at a backpacker hostel in Kensington and Chelsea, south west London, was also ordered not to contact Harry Styles, directly or indirectly.

She has been told not to enter an area of north west London which was described in the court, the official added.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £134.