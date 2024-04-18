Equipment stolen from journalist covering prince’s visit to youth centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Equipment stolen from journalist covering prince’s visit to youth centre

By Press Association
Police are investigating the theft
Equipment has been stolen from a journalist who was covering the Prince of Wales’s visit to a youth centre in west London.

Officers were called just after 3pm on Thursday after reports of electrical equipment being stolen by two males in Hounslow Road, Hanworth, the Metropolitan Police said.

It came as journalists from a number of news organisations attended a youth centre on the road to report on the prince’s visit – which was one of his first official engagements since his wife’s cancer diagnosis was revealed.

The Prince of Wales delivers supplies from Surplus to Supper during a visit to the Hanworth Centre Hub youth centre in Feltham, west London.
The Prince of Wales delivers supplies from Surplus to Supper during a visit to the Hanworth Centre Hub youth centre in Feltham, west London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The prince arrived just after 1pm and helped to carry crates of food inside the Hanworth Centre Hub before meeting staff and volunteers, then speaking to teenagers about the services provided.

The future King toured food distribution charity Surplus to Supper, based in Sunbury-on-Thames, earlier on Thursday before joining a van crew to deliver food to the youth centre.

William had finished the visit and left the youth centre before the incident happened.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 3.08pm after electrical equipment was allegedly stolen by two males in Hounslow Road, Hanworth.

“Officers searched the area but the suspects could not be found.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.”