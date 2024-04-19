Mother of murdered teenager to be honoured for anti-racism charity work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother of murdered teenager to be honoured for anti-racism charity work

By Press Association
The ceremony will take place in Buckingham Palace (John Stilwell/PA)
The mother of murdered teenager Anthony Walker who founded a charity in her son’s name to combat racism will be made an MBE by the Princess Royal.

Dr Gee Walker has devoted her life to tackling prejudice after her 18-year-old son was killed by two racist cousins in Merseyside in 2005, and she will be recognised for services to diversity and racial injustice.

Anthony’s killing by Paul Taylor and his cousin Michael Barton, the brother of former Premiership footballer Joey Barton, prompted widespread condemnation at the time.

Gee Walker
Gee Walker’s son Anthony was killed in 2005 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Anthony Walker Foundation works to tackle racism, hate crime and discrimination by providing educational opportunities, victim support services and by promoting equity and inclusion for all.

Other inspiring individuals who have established charities will also be recognised by Anne during the Buckingham Palace investiture.

Mark Steadman is co-founder and chief operating officer of Lone Buffalo, an English tuition and youth development organisation based in the town of Phonsavan in Laos, a landlocked country in south-east Asia.

Princess Royal
The ceremony will be conducted by the Princess Royal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The project was started in 2011 in memory of a Laos man called Manophet, also known as Lone Buffalo, who died in 2010.

He dedicated his life to helping others, spending his days clearing unexploded ordnance from the Vietnam War and his evenings teaching English to local residents.

Mr Steadman will be made an MBE for services to youth development.

Philip Dudderidge, founder and chairman of Focusrite, a global firm that supplies hardware and software used by professional and amateur musicians and the entertainment industry, will be made an OBE for services to the music industry and business.

The entrepreneur began his career working as Led Zeppelin’s touring soundman in 1970, later launching a major PA systems company before finding further success with Focusrite.