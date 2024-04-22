Northern Ireland’s prison population increases by almost 40% in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland’s prison population increases by almost 40% in three years

By Press Association
A prisoner undertaking daily maintenance work at HMP Maghaberry (PA)
Northern Ireland’s prison population has risen by almost 40% in three years, the Stormont Assembly has heard.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the total prison population was 1,374 on April 1, 2021, and has risen by 37% to 1,886 on April 1, 2024.

Speaking during question time for her department in the Assembly, Ms Long said the rise has increased pressure on accommodation at the largest prison in Northern Ireland, HMP Maghaberry in Co Antrim.

She said two houses of accommodation – Foyle and Erne – have been reopened at Maghaberry.

Stormont Assembly
Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long (PA)

“Despite the pressures of an increasing prisoner population, prison officers continue to perform their duties with dedication, professionalism and skill,” she said.

“On April 1 2021, the total prison population in Northern Ireland was 1,374. On April 1 this year, the population had increased by 37% to 1,886.”

Ms Long said Foyle and Erne has previously been closed when Davis House was built in 2019.

“They are much less suitable environments for prisoners and more staff intensive to operate,” she said.

“Each square house can accommodate approximately 130 prisoners. On April 1, there were 54 prisoners in Erne House. Once Erne House reaches capacity, the only remaining accommodation is in Lagan (House), which is also a square house. Whilst ready for use, any decision to open Lagan is finely balanced, meaning that Northern Ireland Prison Service would be using its only contingency accommodation, for use if there was, for example, an incident with regard to infrastructure that put another residential area out of use.”

Coronavirus – Mon Jul 20, 2020
Prisoners socially distancing in Davis House at HMP Maghaberry in Lisburn, Co Antrim (PA) 

In terms of the other prisoners in Northern Ireland, Ms Long said HMP Magilligan in Co Londonderry is being “carefully managed to sustain it as close to capacity of 500 prisoners as possible to alleviate ongoing pressure in Maghaberry”.

“There are no immediate concerns about the capacity of Hydebank. If the female population continues to increase however it may be necessary to reconfigure the use of accommodation on that side also,” she said.

Ms Long also described many in the prison system as having complex needs.

She said this year, as of April, 30% of the prisoner community are recorded as having a mental health issue, 51% recorded as having an addiction and 53% as having a history of suicide attempts or self-harm.

“These are people with incredibly complex needs reflective of many of the needs we see in community, but it is undoubtedly concentrated in the prison population,” she said.

“That is not something that the Department of Justice itself can resolve. It is something that the Department of Health, the Department for Communities and indeed other ministers need to make a contribution towards addressing.”