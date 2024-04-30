Art Fund Museum Of The Year shortlist announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Art Fund Museum Of The Year shortlist announced

By Press Association
Art Fund Museum Of The Year shortlist announced (Art Fund)
Art Fund Museum Of The Year shortlist announced (Art Fund)

A five-strong group of museums across the UK that have put “communities at their heart” have been shortlisted for the Museum Of The Year award.

The Craven Museum in North Yorkshire, the Dundee Contemporary Arts, and the National Portrait Gallery in London are among those nominated for the world’s largest museum prize.

The Manchester Museum and the Young Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London – which was reopened last July by the Princess of Wales – make up the list for the Art Fund award.

The Manchester Museum
The Manchester Museum reopened in February 2023 (Art Fund)

Organisers said the finalists were recognised for having inspiring projects from autumn 2022 to winter 2023, with a “particular focus on community engagement, sustainable ways of working, and demonstration of ambition”.

The winning museum will be announced during a ceremony at the National Gallery on July 10 and will receive a £120,000 prize – while £15,000 will be given to each of the four other finalists.

The Craven Museum, embedded in Skipton Town Hall, encompasses archaeology, textiles, fine art, literature and social history from pre-history to present day.

While Dundee Contemporary Arts is one of Scotland’s foremost contemporary arts organisations featuring two art galleries, a two-screen cinema and a print studio.

The Manchester Museum reopened in February 2023 following an extensive renovation and holds around four and a half million objects from natural sciences and human cultures.

Royal visit to the National Portrait Gallery
The Princess of Wales stands during a visit to re-open the National Portrait Gallery in London, following a three-year refurbishment programme (Paul Grover/The Telegraph/PA)

The National Portrait Gallery – which reopened in June 2023 following a three-year renovation project – tells the story of the UK through six centuries of portraiture; while the Young V&A was created with and for children and young people, with spaces to imagine, play and design.

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said on behalf of the judges: “The shortlisted museums for this year’s Art Fund Museum Of The Year prize are shining examples of the impact museums are making locally and nationally.

“Each of our finalists truly has something for everyone and all have community at the very heart of their programming.

“Their commitment to innovative partnerships whilst operating within an extremely challenging funding environment is incredible, and I’m so pleased to see the way they support and centre young people through their work.

“Across a wide range of size and scale, these organisations are all real leaders in their field.”

The judging panel includes broadcaster Vick Hope, artist Tania Kovats, former director-general of National Galleries of Scotland Sir John Leighton and the finance director of Historic Royal Palaces Anupam Ganguli.

The panel will visit each of the finalists to inform their decision-making, while each museum will make the most of being shortlisted over the summer through events and activities for new and current visitors.

Last year, Glasgow’s The Burrell Collection was named as Museum Of The Year.