News UK

Train operator extends discounted ticket scheme

By Press Association
A long-distance train operator has added 10 new routes to a discounted tickets scheme (Luciana Guerra/PA)
A long-distance train operator has added 10 new routes to a discounted tickets scheme.

Avanti West Coast said passengers can now buy tickets between London Euston and Rugby, Coventry, Nuneaton, Birmingham International and Wolverhampton for £9.

Other routes added to the Superfare programme are between London Euston and Oxenholme (£26), Penrith (£26) and Carlisle (£28), between Milton Keynes and Manchester (£18), and between Preston and Glasgow (£12).

More than 50,000 Superfare tickets have been bought for journeys between London Euston and Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Preston and Glasgow since the scheme was launched in March last year.

The scheme involves customers buying a ticket for a particular date and specifying they want to travel in the morning, afternoon or evening.

Around 24 hours before their journey, Avanti West Coast matches ticket-holders to a quieter service and informs them of their departure time.

Tickets must be booked at least seven days in advance. Fares are fixed at between £9 and £28. Railcard discounts do not apply.

Sarah Copley, commercial director at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to Superfare.

“For those with flexibility around when they travel, it’s a great way to grab yourself a bargain and we’re delighted to extend the Superfare ticket benefits to more destinations.”

– Avanti West Coast’s discounted tickets must be booked through

https://avantisuperfare.co.uk