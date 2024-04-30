Dating app Bumble unveils new features to boost women’s safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dating app Bumble unveils new features to boost women’s safety

By Press Association
Bumble launched in 2014 as a ‘women-first’ dating platform (Bumble/PA)
Dating app Bumble has released a new range of features designed to further improve safety for women on the platform.

Bumble launched in 2014 as a “women-first” dating platform, which gave women control over making the first move and initiating conversation on the app.

Now the company has announced an expansion to this approach, as part of a major app update and redesign, where users can utilise the new ‘opening move’ tool to set a question for their matches to answer as a way of starting the conversation.

Bumble will include a number of recommended opening moves, or users will be able to craft their own.

In addition, the app has added dating intentions badges to profiles, allowing users to show what they’re looking for.

Lidiane Jones, Bumble’s chief executive, said: “We have always believed that when you make dating better for women, you make it better for everyone.

“In listening to our community, many have shared their exhaustion with the current online dating experience, and for some, that includes making the first move.

“We’re also hearing from women that empowerment today is not only about control but it’s also about agency, and we’re excited to offer more choice in how women make the first move with our new opening moves feature.

“We want to evolve with our community, shifting from a fixed approach to giving women more options in how they engage.”

As a further part of its redesign and in an effort to boost compatibility, Bumble said it would also start highlighting common interests and shared favourite musical artists at the top of profiles to help users find potential matches faster.

The company said it was also updating its compatibility algorithms and had increased the minimum number of photos required on a profile.

Ms Jones said the new features were designed to further improve safety for women and build on the app’s original aim of upsetting traditional gender roles and challenging existing dating rules.

“Bumble has been leading in addressing the challenges of online spaces, introducing industry-first features like Private Detector to identify unsolicited lewd images, AI and machine learning to identify scams and spam, and comprehensive community guidelines,” she said.

“This latest launch reflects the first step in our continued commitment to making dating better for women, creating space for people to establish relationship dynamics that work for them.”