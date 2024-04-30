Wimbledon ticket tout jailed for failing to share details of associates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon ticket tout jailed for failing to share details of associates

By Press Association
Wimbledon tickets are tightly controlled (John Walton/PA)
Wimbledon tickets are tightly controlled (John Walton/PA)

A Wimbledon ticket tout has been jailed for four months by a High Court judge after failing to take a final opportunity to disclose details of his associates.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which runs the tournament, took out an injunction against Oliver Hardiman last year as part of efforts to combat touting.

Hardiman breached the order by entering the site of the grand slam championship and failing to share information about other touts.

After admitting contempt of court, he was told by Mr Justice Morris earlier this month that he could avoid prison if he shared the information.

On Tuesday, barristers for the club told the court that no details had been provided, with the judge ruling that the sentence would now take effect.

Addressing Hardiman, Mr Justice Morris said: “You have breached a court order deliberately.

“The breach of a court order harms the public’s confidence in the administration of justice. Court orders are there to be obeyed.”

As well as the prison sentence, Hardiman was also told he must pay £23,942.50 in legal costs.

A different High Court judge issued the injunction against Hardiman last July, which barred him from unlawfully trading tickets for Wimbledon and from being on the club’s premises during the 2023 tournament.

It also obliged him to share details of his associates within 24 hours.

But Hardiman did not provide the information and was found touting tickets to people queuing to get into the site in south-west London.

After admitting contempt of court in February, he was offered the chance to “purge” his contempt and avoid custody by sharing the required information and otherwise complying with the order.

In a hearing in London in March, barrister Edward Rowntree, representing the club, said this had not happened and Hardiman had “knowingly and consciously” failed to comply.

Lawyers for Hardiman said he should be fined or given a suspended sentence.

While Mr Justice Morris ruled on April 9 that an immediate prison term was “appropriate”, he gave Hardiman “one final short opportunity” to disclose the information by April 26, which was not provided.

Sporting bodies can take out injunctions against those selling tickets on unregulated secondary markets.

Standard tickets for Wimbledon are issued through a strictly controlled ballot run by the club and cannot be transferred, and visitors are required to show photographic ID alongside their ticket when entering.

Debenture seats – seats on Centre Court or No 1 Court which can be used for five years – can legally be transferred or sold.