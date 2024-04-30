Inquest into Kelly’s Bar bombing will not conclude by legacy deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquest into Kelly’s Bar bombing will not conclude by legacy deadline

By Press Association
John Moran died 10 days after being injured in the blast in 1972 (PA)
A coroner has said that an inquest into the death of a teenager after a Belfast bomb attack 50 years ago will not conclude before the date set by new legacy laws.

From Wednesday, all civil litigation and inquests into Troubles deaths will be stopped under legislation introduced by the UK Government.

John Moran was 19 when he was seriously injured in a car bomb at Kelly’s Bar on the Springfield Road on May 13 1972, and died of his injuries 10 days later.

Coroner Maria Dougan said on Tuesday that she had attempted to conclude matters into Mr Moran’s death by the May 1 deadline, but said that “very sadly” this had not been possible.

The coroner said that rumours and speculation had circulated about the car bomb for almost 52 years.

“The security forces’ account was that this was an IRA bomb which had exploded prematurely and was effectively an ‘IRA own goal’,” she said.

“The next of kin and some in the wider community hold the view that this was a car bomb placed by loyalist paramilitaries, which was followed by a loyalist gun attack from gunmen in Springmartin Estate and thereby a planned loyalist attack.”

She said she had considered making “partial findings”, but found that there was further evidence she needed to consider before giving a ruling into the circumstances of Mr Moran’s death.

“Without that legislation, this inquest would follow the usual path of obtaining all potentially relevant documentation and evidence including possible expert evidence, witness statements, followed by further substantive hearings whenever that point is reached.”

She outlined evidence that had been heard on how the car bomb detonated and how that may hint at who was responsible for the explosion.

Though the inquest heard expert evidence that the IRA “was clearly capable of possessing car bombs containing electrical timed mechanisms” and “it would appear that the UVF was not”, a footnote in a report into bombings in Dublin in 1972 and 1973 cited the use of “alarm-timed devices” by loyalist paramilitaries.

The coroner said she believed this required her to review more documents related to issues “central” to the inquest.

“If I was not bound by the deadline of May 1 2024, I would have obtained that information. Owing to the deadline imposed by the 2023 Act, I am unable to obtain that information.

“I would be very uncomfortable about attempting to reach findings on the detonation and attribution issue, which is of importance in the inquest, when there is information I would like to see relevant to it, which I have not seen.”

She acknowledged that this would be “profoundly disappointing” for Mr Moran’s family, and passed on her condolences.