Cancer patient Ellis, 11, receives books and chocolate coin from King and Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Cancer patient Ellis, 11, receives books and chocolate coin from King and Queen

By Press Association
Ellis Edwards is receiving radiotherapy at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre (Jamel Smith/PA)
Ellis Edwards is receiving radiotherapy at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre (Jamel Smith/PA)

An 11-year-old cancer patient has said it was “very exciting” meeting the King and Queen after the royals gave him three books and a labelled Buckingham Palace gold chocolate coin.

People gathered at the University College Hospital (UCH) Macmillan Cancer Centre in London as Charles and Camilla visited on Tuesday morning.

The King spoke of his “shock” at being diagnosed with cancer as he returned to public-facing duties to meet fellow patients.

Royal visit to Macmillan Cancer Centre
Ellis Edwards and his mother Carly Edwards with the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ellis Edwards, 11, who is receiving radiotherapy at the UCH Macmillan Cancer Centre, was given Swallows And Amazons by Arthur Ransome, The Man Who Planted Trees by Jean Giono and My Family And Other Animals by Gerald Durrell.

Ellis and his mother Carly Edwards, from Southampton, greeted the King and Queen and presented them with flowers.

The 11-year-old told the PA news agency: “I was telling her (the Queen) about my treatment and my trip to Leicester Square, going to Hamleys and the cinemas.

“It was very exciting meeting them.”

Royal visit to Macmillan Cancer Centre
The King is presented with a bouquet as he leaves following a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London (Victoria Jones/PA)[

His mother Ms Edwards said: “It’s a really nice distraction this. I’m really proud of him (Ellis), he’s really brave and a superstar so it’s great he can do something nice.

“He deserves it.”

Royal fan John Loughrey, 69, from London, received a wave from the King and gave the Queen a bunch of tulips and roses, telling her “you have been a foundation for the King”.

Mr Loughrey said Charles has given him the “inspiration” to get screened for cancer.

He told PA: “The King and Queen have done impeccable work … I’ve got an appointment myself at St George’s Hospital to get a mole checked.

Royal visit to Macmillan Cancer Centre
Royal superfan John Loughrey waits for the King and Queen ((Victoria Jones/PA)

“The King has given me inspiration to do that.”

Mr Loughrey, whose wife Marian Crean died from skin cancer at the age of 49 in 2003, said Charles’s announcement of his diagnosis had made him “feel like he is not alone”.

He added: “My late partner had cancer, I know exactly how the King is feeling… he’s sharing to me and everyone else affected by cancer that you’re not alone.”