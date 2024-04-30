Cancer patient Ellis, 11, receives books and chocolate coin from King and Queen

An 11-year-old cancer patient has said it was “very exciting” meeting the King and Queen after the royals gave him three books and a labelled Buckingham Palace gold chocolate coin.

People gathered at the University College Hospital (UCH) Macmillan Cancer Centre in London as Charles and Camilla visited on Tuesday morning.

The King spoke of his “shock” at being diagnosed with cancer as he returned to public-facing duties to meet fellow patients.

Ellis Edwards and his mother Carly Edwards with the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ellis Edwards, 11, who is receiving radiotherapy at the UCH Macmillan Cancer Centre, was given Swallows And Amazons by Arthur Ransome, The Man Who Planted Trees by Jean Giono and My Family And Other Animals by Gerald Durrell.

Ellis and his mother Carly Edwards, from Southampton, greeted the King and Queen and presented them with flowers.

The 11-year-old told the PA news agency: “I was telling her (the Queen) about my treatment and my trip to Leicester Square, going to Hamleys and the cinemas.

“It was very exciting meeting them.”

The King is presented with a bouquet as he leaves following a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

His mother Ms Edwards said: “It’s a really nice distraction this. I’m really proud of him (Ellis), he’s really brave and a superstar so it’s great he can do something nice.

“He deserves it.”

Royal fan John Loughrey, 69, from London, received a wave from the King and gave the Queen a bunch of tulips and roses, telling her “you have been a foundation for the King”.

Mr Loughrey said Charles has given him the “inspiration” to get screened for cancer.

He told PA: “The King and Queen have done impeccable work … I’ve got an appointment myself at St George’s Hospital to get a mole checked.

Royal superfan John Loughrey waits for the King and Queen ((Victoria Jones/PA)

“The King has given me inspiration to do that.”

Mr Loughrey, whose wife Marian Crean died from skin cancer at the age of 49 in 2003, said Charles’s announcement of his diagnosis had made him “feel like he is not alone”.

He added: “My late partner had cancer, I know exactly how the King is feeling… he’s sharing to me and everyone else affected by cancer that you’re not alone.”