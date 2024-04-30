Dramatic footage shows suspect being tasered following Hainault stabbings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Dramatic footage shows suspect being tasered following Hainault stabbings

By Press Association
Dramatic footage showed the suspect being cornered and then tasered by officers on a driveway (PA)
Dramatic footage showed the suspect being cornered and then tasered by officers on a driveway (PA)

A sword-wielding man who has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 14-year-old boy can be seen being cornered and tasered by police officers in dramatic footage.

The video, obtained by the PA news agency, shows how officers shout at the suspect, saying “Don’t move, don’t f****** move”, after he is brought to the ground by three separate Taser discharges.

Wearing a yellow hooded top, the suspect can be seen climbing over a fence on to a residential driveway to the backdrop of police sirens in Hainault, east London.

Police and forensic investigators in Hainault, north-east London
Police and forensic investigators in Hainault (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Clutching the sword in his right hand, he makes his way across the driveway as officers step out of a nearby marked car.

One officer can be heard shouting “Stay where you are” as his colleagues appear to split up and corner the suspect.

The suspect can be seen holding his left arm up in defence as one Taser is discharged.

The same officer discharges their Taser again, as a female officer can then be seen discharging her Taser at the suspect.

Footage then shows seven officers swarm around the suspect, with three brandishing truncheons and the two officers with Tasers still pointing them at him.

A male officer then shouts “Don’t move, don’t f****** move” as they attempt to retrieve the weapon from the suspect.

The words “Suspect contained” are then heard as a female officer pulls the sword away from the man.

Armed officers then race to assist those already apprehending him, before one man shouts “Suspect secure, suspect secure”.

The suspect is then told “You are under arrest for murder” just over a minute after officers attempted to apprehend him.