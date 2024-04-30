Government turns to Supreme Court in bid to withhold Troubles inquest material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Government turns to Supreme Court in bid to withhold Troubles inquest material

By Press Association
The Government will apply to the Supreme Court to prevent the disclosure of the material (PA)
The Government will apply to the Supreme Court to prevent the disclosure of the material (PA)

The Government is to apply to the Supreme Court in a bid to prevent a coroner disclosing certain sensitive material at a Troubles inquest.

The move comes after Appeal Court judges in Belfast dismissed Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’s attempt to stop the information being released into the public domain.

A High Court judge had already upheld a decision by coroner Louisa Fee to disclose a summary, or gist, of the evidence in a sensitive security force file related to the murder of a man in west Belfast 30 years ago.

Liam Paul Thompson, 25, died on April 27, 1994 after being shot by loyalists in the area of Springfield Park.

Liam Paul Thompson
Liam Paul Thompson was shot in the area of Springfield Park in west Belfast (Family Handout/PA)

The legal challenges were heard before the implementation of new legacy laws on May 1 that halt coroners’ inquests into Troubles killings.

On Tuesday, Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan and her fellow appeal court judges granted Government lawyers a stay to prevent the coroner disclosing the gist until the Supreme Court has determined whether it will hear the case.

However, the judges only agreed to make the order on the condition that Mr Heaton-Harris provided a written assurance that the legacy laws would not prevent the gist being disclosed after the May 1 deadline if the Government’s Supreme Court appeal is ultimately unsuccessful.

Stormont AsseNorthern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harrisbly
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)

“Specifically, we have granted this on the basis that section 44.2 (section of the Legacy Act related to the end of inquests on May 1) will not prejudice the family in this case should the majority decision (of the Court of Appeal) be upheld,” said the Lady Chief Justice.

Mr Thompson was shot in a taxi on his way home in an attack that has been attributed to loyalist paramilitaries.

His family believe that police were aware that the taxi firm had been under a credible threat from loyalists.

The State had sought to withhold some sensitive material from the inquest on Public Interest Immunity (PII) grounds.

While the coroner approved the majority of PII applications, she had planned to provide the family of Mr Thompson with the overview gist of material contained in one folder.

That prompted the legal challenge.

The Court of Appeal judgment was reached on a majority basis, with the Lady Chief Justice and Lord Justice Horner dismissing the appeal and Lord Justice McCloskey taking the contrary view in favour of the Government.

The Lady Chief Justice gave the Government until 12pm on Wednesday to provide the written assurance from Mr Heaton-Harris.