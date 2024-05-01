What the papers say – May 1

A sword attack in north-east London which left a boy dead and four people injured features among a variety of stories on the nation’s front pages.

The Telegraph, the Daily Express and the i report on the attack in Hainault that killed a 14-year-old boy on his way to school.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Schoolboy killed in daylight sword rampage'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/aklNt5gyNO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 30, 2024

I: Boy, 14, killed on his way to school #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vyztl8riD9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2024

Daily Mirror leads with the headline “sword attack horror”, while The Guardian says there was “22 minutes of horror”.

The Metro focuses on the “courage” of the police officers who were injured in attempting and eventually stopping the man.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 COURAGE OF SWORD COPS 🔴 Boy, 14, killed and two officers among four stabbed as they tackle maniac #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/busO6Wkerz — Metro (@MetroUK) April 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the group chief executive of HSBC has given notice that he will retire from the role, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 1 May https://t.co/WtkQQIp69i pic.twitter.com/Ng79FmTvUr — Financial Times (@FT) April 30, 2024

The Times says Britain’s record levels of immigration are falling.

The Independent leads with the “Rwanda flight farce” after ministers promised to find thousands of missing illegal asylum seekers set for deportation.

The Daily Mail runs with a story on health scans that could prevent four in 10 deaths from prostate cancer.

DAILY MAIL: Prostate scans that could cut deaths by 40% #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xGv325A4kU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2024

And the Daily Star says mayoral candidate Count Binface has released his manifesto to “save the UK”.