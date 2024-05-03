Teenager arrested after house and cars set on fire in Stockton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager arrested after house and cars set on fire in Stockton

By Press Association
Cleveland Police said they were called to reports of a gunshot at a property on Hawthorne Road in Stockton at 11.20pm (PA)
A teenager has been arrested after four cars and a house were set alight in Stockton on Thursday night, police said.

Cleveland Police said they were called to reports of a gunshot at a property on Hawthorne Road in Stockton at 11.20pm, where they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of a firearm and arson with intent to endanger life.

Police said a car and a house was set on fire on Faraday Drive shortly before they attended the scene, with police treating the fire as deliberately lit.

Three vehicles were also set on fire at around 11.30pm with police treating those as arson.

Police said there was a large policing presence in the Myrtle Road, Hawthorne Road and Faraday Drive areas of Stockton as a result of the incidents.

There have been no reported injuries, police said.

Cleveland Police Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said she believes the incidents are targeted and linked.

She said: “I understand the concern that these incidents are likely to cause, and I would like to assure residents that we have a large policing presence in the area to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

“While we are in the early stages of establishing the circumstances surrounding these incidents and who is involved in them, I do believe that they are targeted and linked to each other.

“We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or have information that could greatly assist with the investigation. The same goes for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.”